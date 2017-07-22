Imran fails to provide county cricket salary records in SC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan’s counsel has submitted to the Supreme Court details of his flat in London and cricket contracts, defending him in the foreign funding case.

According to the reply submitted, neither of the English counties Imran played for maintained salary records beyond 20 years, the statement reads.

But by 1980 he was the highest paid overseas player in the United Kingdom.

As per the statements presented to the apex court, Imran started earning money abroad when he started playing cricket during his days as a student at University of Oxford, England. The details state that Imran was selected to play cricket for Pakistan, also for Worcestershire from 1971.

He played for Sussex County from 1977 to 1988. All the payments Imran received had income tax deducted from them at source, the documents state.

Since Imran had to spend his days outside Pakistan to fulfil his commitment to Sussex Country Cricket and to participate in other international cricketing events between 1977 and 1988, he was a non-resident, the statement reads.

Therefore, it added, the Pakistani income tax law did not apply to him.

He also played for the Kerry Packer series, a cricket competition between 1977 and 1979, for US$ 25,000 per year. Additional to the earning were airfare, boarding, lodging and prize money.

Moreover, Imran also played in Australia for New South Wales between 1984 and 1985, earning Australian Dollar 50,000.

In 1984, the documents read, Imran mortgaged a one-bedroom apartment in London through Royal Trust in the name of Niazi Services Limited.

The apartment was purchased for GBP 117,500 on mortgage on 20 years and initial down payment of GBP 61,000 to Royal Trust.

As per the statement, Imran made the payment from his savings and earnings he got while playing for Sussex Country Cricket and Kerry Packer series.

According to the documents submitted to the Supreme Court, Imran managed to pay off the mortgage well before its due date as he had a benefit year in 1987 when he earned GBP 190,000 and his savings.

Since Imran made all the money while playing as a professional cricketer, the statement reads, there could be no money laundering at any time.