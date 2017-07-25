Real Madrid agree record £161m fee for Monaco striker

LaLiga and Champions League winners Real Madrid reportedly have agreed a record £161m fee with Monaco for Kylian Mbappe.

The 18-year-old will be loaned back to the French giants for one-year before heading to the Spanish capital.

It is understood Madrid will pay £143.5m plus £17.5m in add-ons including Champions League and La Liga wins.

He will sign a six-year deal with Zinedine Zidane’s side, according to Marca.

The Sun citing its sources claim he will pen a £120,000-a-week deal.

The switch will make the striker the most expensive player in football history.

The deal will eclipse the £89m deal which saw Paul Pogba move from Juventus to Manchester United in the summer of 2016.