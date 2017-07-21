Three Palestinians martyred, over 100 injured as Al-Quds protests rage

Three Palestinians have been martyred, according to local media, and hundreds more injured amid mass protests over new Israeli security measures at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

An Israeli settler killed an 18-year-old Palestinian man in the Ras al-Amud neighbourhood in occupied East Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Israeli police also fired live ammunition, tear gas and rubber-coated bullets at Palestinians protesting against the new measures, including the barring of Muslim men under the age of 50 from the holy site and the installation of metal detectors.

The protests come a week after a deadly shoot-out at the occupied East Jerusalem compound, which triggered tensions.

The rallies started after the Muslim Friday prayers, which took place around midday local time. Video of the clashes shows Israeli police kicking a man who was praying in the street.

At least 140 Palestinians have been injured in occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Earlier in the day, police swarmed into Jerusalem’s Arab neighbourhoods, particularly in and around the walled Old City where the shrine is located.

At least 3,000 Israeli police and border police units had been deployed to the area, according to a police spokesman.