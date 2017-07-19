China has buried nukes in Pakistan to attack India: ex-defence minister

NEW DELHI: Former defence minister Mulayam Singh Yadav told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that China had buried nuclear weapons in Pakistan to target India.

The veteran Samajwadi Party politician, while speaking on the issue of prevailing tensions on India-China border in Sikkim sector, said that China is all set to launch an attack on India.

Mulayam Singh told the Lower House that it is India’s responsibility to protect Sikkim and Bhutan from China.

He said that India should support Tibet’s freedom from China. He termed India’s earlier stand on Tibet that it is part of China a mistake.

He said that China is conspiring against India by joining hands with Pakistan.

He added that that actual enemy is the communist nation, not Pakistan. The former defence minister of the country told the Lok Sabha that Pakistan cannot harm India.

He concluded his speech by saying that the real danger is from China, which is gradually bringing Pakistan under its influence and using its territory for anti-India activities.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, a senior political leader in the country, was India’s defence minister from 1996 to 1998 in the United Front Government.