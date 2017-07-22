Fears grow for Ashes as pay row drags on

SYDNEY: Australia’s cricketers have been warned this year’s Ashes series could be scrapped, even if a new pay deal is reached with the game’s governing body, reports said on Saturday.

Australian Cricketers Association chief Alistair Nicholson has warned the players via email the showpiece Test series against England, due to begin in Brisbane on November 23, is under threat.

Negotiations over a new Memorandum of Understanding between players and Cricket Australia have all but broken down, although Nicholson and CA counterpart James Sutherland are scheduled to meet on Sunday, Fairfax Media said.