معروف کینیڈین ٹریول بلاگر نے اسلام قبول کرلیا

معروف کینیڈین موٹر سائیکلسٹ اور ٹریول بلاگر روزی گیبریل نے اسلام قبول کرلیا۔
موٹر سائیکل پر تنہا پاکستان کا سفر کرنے والی کینیڈین خاتون سیاح روزی گیبریل نے اسلامی تعلیمات اور پاکستانی ثقافت سے متاثر ہوکر اسلام قبول کیا۔
سماجی رابطے کی ویب سائٹ انسٹاگرام پر روزی گیبریل نے اپنے تصدیق شدہ اکاؤنٹ سے ہاتھ میں قرآن مجید تھامے تصویریں اپلوڈ کیں اور دائرہ اسلام میں داخل ہونے کا اعلان کیا۔ایک تصویر میں انہوں نے سر پر حجاب بھی باندھا ہوا ہے۔
روزی گیبریل نے اپنی تصاویر کے ساتھ کیپشن میں کہا کہ گزشتہ سال ان کے کافی مشکل تھا۔ خالق کائنات نے مجھے پاکستان راستہ دکھانے کے لیے بھیجا ناکہ صرف اس لیے کہ میں خود کو چیلنج کروں اور اپنے درد کو بھول جاؤں۔
I CONVERTED to ISLAM☪️ . What lead me to this Big decision? . As I mentioned previously, this last year was one of the hardest in my life, and all life’s challenges have led me to this point here and now. From a young child, I’ve always had a unique connection with creation and special relationship to God. My path was far from easy and I carried a lot of anger in my heart from a lifetime of pain, always begging God, why me? Until ultimately coming to the conclusion that all is meant to be, and even my suffering is a gift. . Never resonating with what I was brought up with, I denounced my religion 4 years ago, going down a deep path of spiritual discovery.Exploration of self, and the great Divine. I never let go the sight of the Creator, in fact, my curiosity and connection only grew stronger. Now no longer dictated by fear, I was able to fully explore this righteous path. . As time passed, the more I experienced, the more I witnessed the true nature and calling for my life. I wanted to be free. Free of the pain and shackles that was hell. Liberation from the anger, hurt and misalignment. I wanted peace in my heart, forgiveness and the most profound connection with all. And thus started my journey. . The universe brought me to Pakistan, not only to challenge myself to let go of the last remaining traces of pain and ego, but also to show me the way. . Through kindness,& humbled grace of the people I met along my pilgrimage, inspired my heart to seek further. Living in a Muslim country for 10 + years and traveling extensively through these regions, I observed one thing; Peace. A kind of peace that one can only dream of having in their hearts. . Unfortunately Islam is one of the most misinterpreted and criticized religions world wide. And like all religions, there are many interpretations. But, the core of it, the true meaning of Islam, is PEACE, LOVE & ONENESS. It’s not a religion, but a way of life. The life of humanity, humility and Love. . For me, I was already technically a “Muslim”. My Shahada was basically a re-dedication of my life to the path of Oneness, connection and Peace through the devotion of God. If you have any Q’s comment below
انہوں نے کہا کہ بدقسمتی سے اسلام کی دنیا بھر میں غلط تشریح کی جاتی ہے اور اسے سب سے زیادہ تنقید کا نشانہ بنایا جاتا ہے۔ اسلام کے اصل معنی امن، محبت اور اتحاد کے ہیں۔ یہ صرف مذہب نہیں ہے بلکہ زندگی جینے کا راستہ ہے۔
واضح رہے کہ روزی گیبریل ایک سال قبل پاکستان پہنچی تھیں جس کے بعد انہوں نے موٹر سائیکل پر پاکستانی کلچر اورخوبصورتی جاننے کے لیے لاہور، ملتان سوات اور گوادر سمیت متعدد مقامات کا دورہ کیا تھا۔اس دوران انہوں نے اپنے وی لاگز سے پاکستان کے مختلف مقامات اور خوبصورتی سے متعلق ویڈیوز بنائیں جنہیں کافی شہرت ملی۔
روزی گیبریل نے پاکستان کے بارے میں اپنے تجربات بیان کرتے ہوئے کہا تھا کہ یہاں آنے سے قبل ہر کسی نے کہا کہ پاکستان بہت خطرناک ملک ہے اور ایک تنہا خاتون کا پاکستان میں اکیلے سفر کرنا ٹھیک نہیں ہے تاہم جب وہ پاکستان آئیں تو انہیں صرف محبت اور عاجزی ملی۔
100 k !!! 🎉🎉🎉 At the beginning of 2019 I said, by the end of the year, I want to reach 100k. . This social media journey has been a wild and crazy ride. If you had told me 5 years ago that I would be doing this now, I never would have believed it. I was completely anti-social media and I had a massive fear of speaking in front of the camera. . So, how did I get here ? . Fast forward a couple years later, I hit absolute rock bottom. A broken heart lead to the deterioration of what was left of my health, which then left me panic stricken riddled with anxiety, and on the verge of suicide. I was FINISHED. . Until the news came that one of my close friends had passed away in a car accident, his young life taken so soon. I had read through our messages over the years and each year I said the same thing “I’m not happy with what I’m doing, I want to travel the world by Motorcycle!” . Umm hello?! Why did I not listen to myself? . His sudden passing made me question; have I done everything I’ve wanted to do in life? if I died tomorrow would I be fulfilled? HECK NO ! . Despite my ill health I made a choice right then and there.I was going to travel all over the world by motorcycle! I didn’t know how or what that looked like, but I just knew I would. I also felt I saw the world differently, that I could inspire others and share with them my perspective of life. So that’s when I decided to start a YouTube and social media channel. I knew nothing about making or editing videos, I had a huge fear of writing, and speaking in front of the camera. I remained this way for the first year and a half of my travels. But these small details didn’t stand in my way or discourage me, I kept pushing. I had one goal- I want to inspire millions! . And so the journey started. It’s been a very long hard 3 years, and I can say I work harder now than I ever did in a full time job- and i don’t reap the monetary benefits. But the rewards are so much more than a dollar value. I’m living the life I dreamed and manifested into reality from nothing, and I’m making a difference. Although small right now- I have big hopes for big things!! . DREAM big my friends and never give up ⭐️