Surajul Haq welcomes SC verdict, demands accountability of 436 others

ISLAMABAD: Welcoming the Supreme Court ruling in Panama Case, Jamaat-i-Islami Ameer Surajul Haq has demanded accountability of other 436 corrupt people named in his petition.

Speaking to media outside the Supreme Court on Friday, the JI chief thanked the apex court, members of JIT, honest journalists and political workers for fulfilling legal requirements.

He said that JI had mentioned 436 corrupt people besides Nawaz Sharif in its petition in the Supreme Court. He demanded accountability the other 436 people.

The JI announced to observe the “Thanks Giving Day” on Friday (today).