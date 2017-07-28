Panama case: Supreme Court to announce verdict today

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan will announce its verdict in the Panama Papers case today.

According to the cause list, the five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court would announce the judgement at 11:30am in courtroom No 1.

A three-implementation bench of the the Supreme Court had concluded the hearings in the Panama Papers case and reserved its judgement on July 21.

The five-judge bench on April 20 ruled there was insurgents evidence to order Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s removal from office over corruption allegations levelled by the opposition, but it ordered further investigations.

Two of five judges on the court bench recommended Sharif should step down, saying he was dishonest “to the nation as well as to the parliament”, but they were out voted.

Presenting its 549-page judgment, the court ordered a joint investigation team be formed to look into allegations around three of Sharif’s four children using offshore companies to buy properties in London.

The team had two months to complete its inquiry. The court said in a ruling that opened with the epigraph from Mario Puzo’s novel “The Godfather”: “Behind every great fortune there is a crime”.

The prime minister and his children deny any wrongdoing.