JI was the first to approach SC for the disqualification of the PM: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE: Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that the JI was the first to approach the Supreme Court for the disqualification of the Prime Minister and by Allah’s grace, it had been successful in this case.

Talking to the media outside the Supreme Court after its epoch making verdict in the Panama leaks case, he expressed gratitude to all those who had stood by the JI in its fight for the supremacy of the constitution and for justice.

JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch, JI deputy chiefs Asadullah Bhutto, Mian Muhammad Aslam, Dr Farid Ahmed Piracha and JI counsel Tauseef Asif also accompanied him.

Sirajul Haq said the JI was observing Friday as Thanksgiving Day and tomorrow, Saturday would be observed as “Yaome Azam”, to express its resolve to continue its struggle till around 450 people named in the Panama leaks were also brought to accountability.

He expressed deep gratitude to the honorable judges of the Supreme Court bench, the members of the JIT besides patriotic and conscientious journalists, lawyers and political workers who joined the JI drive against corruption.

Sirajul Haq said that Nawaz Sharif was simply one of the numerous rotten fish while the entire pond was full of such lot. Nawaz Sharif only represented the corrupt political culture of the country, he remarked.

He said that the JI had started its drive against corruption in 1996 when its leaders and workers were tortured and sent to jail and even former JI chief late Qazi Husain Ahmed was manhandled.

He said that Nawaz Sharif had been disqualified despite his unlimited resources and the nation was to be thanked for that.

He said that the corrupt people returned to the assemblies only by the power of their wealth although their actual place was the Udyala jail. He urged the masses to support the JI for getting rid of the corrupt lot.

Sirajul Haq thanked JI counsel in the case, Tauseef Asif for standing by the JI during the last eleven months despite odd times.