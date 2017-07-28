Fresh clashes injure more than 100 worshippers at Al Aqsa Mosque

Thousands of Muslim worshippers surged into Al-Qud’s Al Aqsa Mosque on Thursday and at least 113 were hurt in scuffles with police after Israel lifted restrictions imposed at these sacred site in the face of days of violent protests.

Chaotic scenes unfolded as Israeli police used stun grenades to try to control crowds charging forward when the last gate Muslims use to enter Al Aqsa was opened after a stand-off lasting several hours.

“We will sacrifice ourselves for Al Aqsa!” chanted the throng outside Islam’s third holiest shrine. Several young men clambered onto the mosque’s roof to affix Palestinian flags, which Israeli police soon confiscated.

Israel’s removal of the security devices, including metal detectors and CCTV cameras, marked a significant climbdown by right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. While Palestinians celebrated, political opponents accused him of weakness.