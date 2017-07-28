CM Punjab, Ex-first lady strong candidates for next PM

Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif or the former first lady Kulsoom Nawaz are likely to become Nawaz Sharif’s successor as the next Prime Minister of the state.

As per details, the five-member bench of the Supreme Court today [Friday] disqualified PM Nawaz in a unanimous verdict in the Panamagate case, thus cutting short his third stint in power.

Soon after the SC verdict the PM House issued a terse statement saying that Nawaz Sharif, despite having reservations on the SC’s verdict, has stepped down from his post as the premier.