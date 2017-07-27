Indian troops martyr 3 Kashmir youth in Bandipore

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Bandipore district, Thursday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops killed the youth during a military operation in Gurez area of the district. The operation continued till reports last came in.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed in Qaimoh and Khudwani areas of Kulgam district, today, against the thrashing of the family and ransacking of the house of a member of Hizbul Mujahideen, Tawseef Ahmed Sheikh, by Indian police and troops.

Indian forces’ personnel barged into the house of Tawseef Ahmed Sheikh in Rampora area of the district, thrashed the whole family and ransacked the household goods last night.