CT hero all set for T20 Blast debut

Champions Trophy hero Fakhar Zaman has reportedly sign a deal with Somerset County for England’s popular domestic cricket competition NatWest T20 Blast.

As per details the left-handed batsman has signed a deal with the club and will be seen in action during the T20 Blast, which is currently underway in England.

Fakhar, who made headlines with his match-winning century against India in the Champions Trophy finale, will represent Somerset for four weeks.

He has been issued a No Objection Certificate by the PCB in this regard, the sources informed, the channel added.

The 27-year-old opener was also drafted into the Caribbean Premier League for the upcoming season, but he preferred to feature in England’s domestic cricket season instead, the media outlet added.

