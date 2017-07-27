Arsenal unveil blue away kit

Arsenal have unveiled their new two-tone away kit, with a little help from Hector Bellerin’s good friend Esha Gupta.

Speaking to millions of supporters on Snapchat, she wore the social media site’s new Spectacles to speak to fans in north London.

Gunners new away kit is two-tone blue, starting light and fading into navy further down the shirt.

It will be worn for the first time against Benfica this weekend, when Arsenal’s stars take to the pitch for the annual Emirates Cup.

Arsenal have already played four matches of their pre-season campaign, with mixed results.

They played two games in Australia, beating Sydney 2-0 before a 3-1 victory over Western Sydney Wanderers.

