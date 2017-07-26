SC to give Panama Papers case verdict as per law: Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the Supreme Court will give its decision in the Panama Papers case as per law and evidence, and the prime minister would emerge victorious.

Talking to a private news channel on Wednesday, he said their opponents wanted to stop the development process in the country. The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders, he alleged, wanted to come into power by hook or by crook.

PTI chief Imran Khan, he said, was trying to derail the system and hatching conspiracies against the democratically elected government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. The capital’s lockdown and sit-ins were the parts of his plan in which he could not succeed, he added.

The minister said Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was a popularly elected prime minister, who would not resign on the desire of any person.

Replying to a question, he said Imran Khan, who demanded accountability of others, had failed to present money trail.

Rana Sanauallah said the people would give their decision in 2018 in favour of the PML-N.