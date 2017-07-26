Rafael Devers might head back to minors on Friday

SEATTLE: Eduardo Nunez won’t join the Red Sox until Friday. Whether Rafael Devers will still be in the big leagues at that point is anyone’s guess.

President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski left wide open the possibility of sending Devers back to the minor leagues to make room for the Red Sox newest infielder.

It seems the team does not plan to use Nunez strictly as a utility man. He’s showing up to play regularly.

“Kind of wait and handle that question (about who’s sent down),” Dombrowski said. “I think (Nunez) will play a lot for us. He’s been very hot. He’s one of the best hitters – since June 1 – one of the best hitters in baseball. But I think we’ll have to probably sit down and visit how he’s going to be used.”

So this could impact Devers’ playing time?

“I’ve got to sit down with John (Farrell) and see what move we’re going to make,” Dombrowski said.

Devers made his big league debut last night and was expected to become the Red Sox regular third baseman against right-handed pitchers, but in the middle of his first game, the team traded two minor league pitchers for Nunez, the former Giants utility infielder who can play multiple positions and could replace Devers as the everyday third baseman.

Since the beginning of June, Nunez has hit .358 with 10 doubles. He’s not a prototypical power hitter, but he has more doubles than any of his new teammates except Xander Bogarts and Mookie Betts.

“He’s a very good offensive player,” Dombrowski said. “He can play a lot of different positions. He’s been swinging the bat very well. He can run. So, he’s a good offensive player. He’s versatile for us. Gives us another bat that we feel can help give us some offense, which we do need at this time.”

Bogaerts has been dealing with a series of nagging health problems lately, most notably a sore hand that’s been an on-and-off problem since he was hit by a pitch right before the all-star break.

But Dombrowski said depth at shortstop was not a motivating factor in the Nunez acquisition, and Farrell said he expects Bogaerts to play his way through his current slump.

“We have (Deven) Marrero who can protect us in that regard,” Dombrowksi said. “It was more a matter of a guy that we think is a good offensive player that can play a lot of different positions and give us speed in addition to the offense. So, right now we haven’t been scoring a lot of runs. (Nunez) is a good major league player.”

Could the team make another move to add a more a traditional power bat?

Dombrowski said he’s still open for business, but he downplayed the possibility of a big bat being added before Monday’s trade deadline.

“Some of the times, guys have to do it themselves from within,” he said. “That’s what it really comes down to. The only way you do that is if you start replacing players in your lineup, and I’m not sure who you would really replace in that perspective. So, it’s not even always the power. Sometimes just driving in runs and hitting balls in the gap, and lately it’s been getting guys on base. It’s been a scuffle for us offensively, and I don’t know that it’s power-related as much as it is just we haven’t been swinging the bats as well as we’re capable of doing it, which I think we will.”

It would be unusual to call-up a prospect as highly touted as Devers only to send him back to the minors after two games, but that possibility is certainly on the table.