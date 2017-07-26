More than 70 pct of Muslim Americans say Trump is unfriendly toward Muslims

Nearly two thirds of Muslim Americans say they are dissatisfied with the direction the United States is heading, a survey released on Wednesday by the Pew Research Center shows.

An even higher 74 percent of those surveyed believe US President Donald Trump is unfriendly toward Muslims.

The figures are in stark contrast to results from 2011 during Barack Obama’s presidency, when 56 per cent of those surveyed said they were satisfied with the direction the country was moving and 64 percent thought Obama was friendly toward Muslims.

Of those questioned, 78 per cent said they voted for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton while 8 per cent said they voted for Trump.

Half of the respondents said that in recent years it has become more difficult to be Muslim in the US, and nearly half said they have experienced discrimination in the last year.

More than half of US Muslims surveyed said the US media covers Islam unfairly.

Still, nine in 10 US Muslims surveyed said they were proud to be American. The number of US Muslims who said they received expressions of support in the last 12 months is growing from previous years, with 49 per cent saying they had received support in 2017, up from 37 per cent in 2011 and up from 32 per cent in 2007.

Six-in-ten US Muslims also said they have a lot in common with most Americans, according to the Pew survey.