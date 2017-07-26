JI has reservations on Parliamentary Committee report regarding electoral reforms: Baloch

LAHORE: Secretary General, Jamaat e Islami, Liaqat Baloch, has said that the JI has its reservations on the final report of the Parliamentary Committee regarding Electoral Reforms and it was convening a Round Table Conference of the national leaders for a review to reach national consensus and ensure transparent and impartial elections. He was addressing JI workers in the city on Wednesday.

The JI Secretary General said that the threats to the national security and the country’s ideology were increasing because of the conspiracies of the US-India-Israel trio.

He said that the political crisis in the country and the Panama leaks case had jolted the country badly. He urged the Supreme Court to announce the decision of the Panama leaks and the Banigala cases without further delay so that the crisis could end.

Liaqat Baloch said that political wisdom and moral ethic had required Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to step down from his office at the stage of investigation. He said that Nawaz Sharif’s preference for personal and family interests had created problems for the country and the nation.

The JI, he said, had correctly diagnosed the ailments of the country’s polity at the proper time. It was of the firm view that corruption had become a threat to the national security and the root cause of the social and economic problems especially poverty, lack of basic educational and health facilities for the masses.

Accordingly, it had launched a movement for the eradication of corruption that was at a crucial stage now.