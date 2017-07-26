Global Zalmi to expend next year

Peshawar Zalmi, who won the 2nd edition of Pakistan Super League, are glad to announce that their trade mark and unique global following is increasing and the family is growing.

PSL Champions proudly announce Global Zalmi league before PSL 3 next year. After successful Zalmi World Cup the inaugural edition of Zalmi Global League will feature 15 teams from 5 continent across the world.

This event will not only give an international platform to Global Zalmi teams but following the vision Global Zalmi, our cricket development programs for overseas Pakistani talent also comes with an incentive to perform well and get a chance to play and practice along Peshawar Zalmi Team.

Players of Global Zlami teams will get a chance to bowl and bat with likes of Darren Sammy, Muhammad Hafeez and many other Zalmi Super Stars.

That’s not the end of journey but Global Zalmi teams likely to be increased up to 50 teams till next year.

Chairman Mr. Javed Afridi vision of Zalmi will go beyond the cricket is helping to unit different nations under the Umbrella of Global Zalmi as he believes Global Zalmi will become voice of the youth all over the world.

Javed Afridi belief in sports diplomacy has enabled us to reach 5 regions of the world and around 30 teams are currently registered under Peshawar Zalmi.

We have always highlighted the importance of sports diplomacy through Zalmi foundation as well. It will defiantly help us to move forward and get our desired objectives of Global Zalmi to unit global cricketing community and promote peaceful image of Pakistan.

Peshawar Zalmi is committed to work for overseas Pakistanis to bring them in main sports stream and the development program for the youngsters will continue. We are hopeful that our vision of promoting young talent & peaceful image of Pakistan will flourish.