Former batsman Saleem Malik joins PML-Q

LAHORE: Former Pakistan middle order batsman Saleem Malik on Wednesday announced to join Pakistan Muslim League.

The former Pakistani cricketer had played between 1981/82 and 1999.

He was also a former captain of the national team.

Malik was a right-handed wristy middle order batsman who was strong square of the wicket.

His legbreak bowling was also quite effective. Despite playing more than 100 Tests he would go down in cricket history as the first of a number of international cricketers to be banned for match fixing around the start of the 21st century.

Saleem is the brother-in-law of former teammate Ijaz Ahmed.