Younis wants his son to become next Jahangir Khan

Pakistan batting legend Younis Khan has revealed that he wants his son to make a name for himself in Squash, not in cricket.

The leading runs scorer for Pakistan in Test cricket said, “I want my son [Owais Khan] to play squash and win tournaments for Pakistan like great Jahangir Khan.”

Younis Khan, hailed as one of the greatest players to play for the country, announced his retirement from international career, this year along with then skipper Misbah ul Haq.

With over 10,000 runs under his belt, Younis Khan became the only Pakistani and 13th overall to achieve the milestone in Test cricket.