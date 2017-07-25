Trouble for India! Pakistan, China all set to join forces in IoK

BEIJING: Chines state media has warned India that Chain can enter occupied Kashmir if Pakistan invites.

An editorial titled “Time for a second lesson for forgetful India” in the Global Times accused India of transgressing China’s borders and trying Chinese people’s patience in the ongoing standoff.

The editorial warns Modi government that the Beijing can enter in India-held Kashmir on Pakistan’s behalf.

The development comes in view of Indian stance when its troops also entered into Doklam from the China-Sikkim border.

Urging China to remind India of the 1962 war debacle, the editorial said that New Delhi’s bravado was never backed by substance when it came to taking on China’s military might.

In the two week-long war, the Chinese army invaded India and marched up to the Brahmaputra before unilaterally withdrawing to the pre-war borders.

Bhutan, which has no diplomatic ties with China, is also a party to the dispute as the Doka La area comes under its territory. However, the editorial dismissed Thimpu (capital city of Bhutan) as New Delhi’s “vassal” and “protectorate”.