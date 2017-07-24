Watch video of horrifying Lahore blast

By News Desk
LAHORE: At least 26 people, eight police personnel among them, were killed and 30 others injured in a suicide blast near Arfa Karim Tower on Ferozpur road on Monday, officials said.

The video clearly shows panic among people present at the site.

 

News Desk

