Watch video of horrifying Lahore blast

LAHORE: At least 26 people, eight police personnel among them, were killed and 30 others injured in a suicide blast near Arfa Karim Tower on Ferozpur road on Monday, officials said.

The video clearly shows panic among people present at the site.

15 people killed in a powerful blast in Lahore close to the Afra Kareem tower. #LahoreBlast #ISIS CCTV footage pic.twitter.com/R3E1MzeK1h — Sharafat Bhatti🇵🇰 (@ShrafatBHATTI) July 24, 2017

Number increased to 25 dead in Lahore Blast#LahoreBlast pic.twitter.com/VIGf2hw7Tf — Adnan Azez (@Adnan_bbc) July 24, 2017