Watch video of horrifying Lahore blast

LAHORE: At least 26 people, eight police personnel among them, were killed and 30 others injured in a suicide blast near Arfa Karim Tower on Ferozpur road on Monday, officials said.
The video clearly shows panic among people present at the site.
15 people killed in a powerful blast in Lahore close to the Afra Kareem tower. CCTV footage
Number increased to 25 dead in Lahore Blast
At least 14 killed in explosion in Lahore, Pakistan
Footage of a Blast near Arfa Karim Tower Feroz Pur Road Lahore. 2 dead 19 injured.
