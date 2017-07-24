TV anchor Gharida Farooqi allegedly detained child maid at her home

LAHORE: Express News anchor Gharida Farooqi has allegedly detained a 15-year child housemaid illegally at his residence and subjected her to physical torture.

Gharidah Farooqi lands in hot water over domestic child abuse. Allegedly, Ms Farooqi demanded 40000 PKR to release her domestic worker. — Ali Salman Alvi (@alisalmanalvi) July 24, 2017

Police recovered 15-year-old Sonia from the residence of Gharida Farooqi on court orders, ARY News reported on Monday.

Earlier, the father of child maid, Munir, move the court and prayed that her 15-year-old daughter had been kept illegally detained by TV anchor Gharida Farooqi at her home and also subjecting her to physical torture.

It's shame to U #Gharida for offending poor child and kidnapped her…😬😟😞😬 — M.Arham Hasan (@arhamhasan23201) July 24, 2017

The anchor of Express News show “G For Gharida Farooqi” was also reportedly demanded Rs40,000 from the parents of Sonia for her release, according to an audio recording aired by ARY News.

Gharida Farooqi has worked with Pakistan Television Network (PTV), ATV, Dunya TV, Geo News, Samaa TV and is currently a senior anchor person at Express News.

She has been hosting current affairs TV program “G for Gharidah” since 2015 at Express News.