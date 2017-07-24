Gaza under Israel attack

Israel, following the massacre at the al-Aqsa mosque nearly a week ago, who occupied the Noble Sanctuary and closed it off to Muslims, attacked Gaza on Monday.

The Israeli army was reported to have bombed a position belonging to Izz ad-Din al-Qassam brigades, the military wing of Hamas.

According to witnesses, the artillery unit deployed at the Kissifum military base launched two rockets at the observation point of Qassam brigades in Khan Yunis.

No casualties were reported in the attack. Intense mobility has been observed at the Kissifum base.

The Israeli navy opened fire on some fishing vessels in the southern coast of Gaza. No lives were lost.

Internet newspapers in Israel claimed that the rocket attack was launched after a missile launched from Gaza targeted Eshkol, which is located at the borderline.

No official statement has been made by Israeli army yet.