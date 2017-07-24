At least 26 dead, 30 injured in Lahore suicide blast

LAHORE: At least 26 people, eight police personnel among them, were killed and 30 others injured in a suicide blast near Arfa Karim Tower on Ferozpur road on Monday, officials said.

Police said that a suicide bomber riding a motorcyle had tried to target policemen, who were present in the area to handle any possible untoward situation in reaction to the ongoing anti-encroachment operation. The blast left at least 22 dead and 30 wounded.

A Sub-Inspector and an Assistant-Sub Inspector were among the eight police personnel killed in the incident.

Police and rescue sources said that 30 people injured in the blast were shifted to nearby hospitals including, Jinnah Hospital, General Hospital and Sheikh Zayed Hospital. Police personnel were also among the injured. Two of the dead were identified as Abid and Moazzam, hospital sources said.

Five of the injured are in critical condition, hospital sources said.

Three motorcyles were also destroyed in the blast. Police had cordoned off the area and evacuated Arfa Karim Tower after the blast.

Contingents of Pak Army have also reached the site of the blast.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif condemned the Lahore suicide blast and voiced grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives.

Speaking to media in Lahore, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanuallah said it was premature to say whether it was a suicide blast.

“So far I can confirm that five people have died and 25 injured in the explosion”, he added.

The perpetrators of this explosion are the same who had been carrying out terror activities using various names in the country.