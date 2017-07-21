Chaudhry Nisar likely to resign, quit PML-N over differences with PM

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan is likely to resign from his office and quit PML-N, Geo News quoting sources said.

The interior minister, who had 35 years of association with the prime minister, is expected to announce this during his press conference scheduled for Sunday.

The sources said that Nisar might go abroad after resignation.

Nisar believes that the prime minister had been encircled by immature politicians that led him to the current crisis.

The interior minister had advised the prime minister not to appear before the JIT and deliver address to the nation.

Nisar had been kept away from the consultation process for the last one month, the sources said.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the interior ministry had contradicted the news.