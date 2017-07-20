Supreme Court says Panama case about forged documents, warns of action

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court’s Panama case implementation bench observed on Thursday that prima facie, the case relates to submission of forged documents.



This was the fourth consecutive hearing of the three-member bench, headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan and comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, following the submission of the Joint Investigation Team’s (JIT) final probe report into the Sharif family’s businesses.

During the hearing, Justice Ijaz remarked that there is a seven-year imprisonment term for those who submit false documents in court.

Throughout Thursday’s hearing, the members of the bench remarked at different times the absence of any money trail with regards to the Sharif family’s London properties as well as the Azizia Steel Mills in Jeddah.

Justice Ejaz observed that in case the ownership and money trail of the London properties is not proved by the premier’s children, they will question the public office holder.

During the hearing, the counsel for the premier’s children, Salman Akram Raja also submitted a 17-page petition listing objections on the JIT report, pleading for dismissal of the report and its ‘evidence’.

Justice Ijaz observed that producing the Qatari prince before the JIT was Hussain’s responsibility as the sheikh was his star witness.

Earlier this week, the bench heard arguments of the petitioners over the JIT report, submitted on July 10, and is now hearing the replies of the respondents.

Bench irked on leaking of documents

The bench began hearing the case around 9:30am.

As Raja began his arguments, Justice Azmat observed that all of the consel’s documents were debated in the media while Justice Ejaz remarked that maybe the counsel can give the arguments before the media as well.

In response, Raja said he did not provide the media with any material.

During his arguments, Raja said his client, Hussain, was not asked questions regarding the UAE Justice Ministry’s letter during his JIT sessions.

Raja presented to the court documents detailing cargo shipments from UAE to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Justice Ijaz commented that additional documents are submitted whenever questions are raised.