Kuwait to shut down Iran’s cultural and military offices at the consulate, decrease number of diplomats

Kuwait will shut down Iran’s cultural and military offices at the embassy and decrease the number of Iranian diplomats in the country, Turkey’s state-run news agency reported Thursday.

According to Kuwaiti diplomatic sources, who asked to remain anonymous, the number of Iranian diplomats in Kuwait will be decreased from 14 to nine, and the diplomats will be granted 45 days to leave the country.

The Kuwaiti reaction is linked to a terrorism case launched back in 2015, involving suspects with alleged ties to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group.

The suspects were released pending trial, and they are claimed to have escaped to Iran.

Kuwati media released a wanted list of 16 suspects issued by the Interior Ministry.