King Salman orders arrest of prince for abusive behavior toward citizens

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Thursday issued an immediate arrest warrant for Prince Saud bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the imprisonment of all those who participated with him in abusive behavior toward citizens.

King Salman ordered that testimonies of victims as well as violators be heard and recorded for judicial purposes. The royal order stressed that no accused be released until the Islamic ruling has been issued.

The order also stated that steps will also be taken to prevent any deviant behavior in the kingdom and to maintain the security of the state, including protection of citizens and residents rights.

Measures will also be taken to prevent injustice, coercion, abuse and infringement of law, as well as to ensure that there is no transgression or violation of law by any person irrespective of his status.

The King’s order also said that those who commit such crimes against citizens will be arrested and tried under Sharia law.