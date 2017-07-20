Imam of al-Aqsa Mosque calls on Gulf countries to meet their historical responsibilities

The Imam of al-Aqsa Mosque Sheikh Ikrima Sabri has called on Gulf countries to meet their historical responsibilities toward al-Aqsa Mosque against Israeli efforts to seize control over the Muslim holy site, noting that the current Gulf crisis and the subsequent blockade and embargo imposed on Qatar, is in service of the Israeli occupants.

The spiritual leader of the al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, was injured Tuesday by a rubber bullet after praying outside the gates of the famous site, according to a Palestinian medical personnel.

Sabri called on the Arab and Muslim world to do their duty towards al-Aqsa Mosque.

Amid rising tensions over new metal detectors at one of Islam’s holiest sites, Israeli authorities on Wednesday closed the gates of Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque, preventing Palestinians from entering the site, according to a Palestinian official.

“This evening, Israeli police officers closed the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque and prevented worshipers from entering,” Firas al-Dibs, a spokesman for the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, told Anadolu Agency.

“The police deployed dozens of Israeli officers at the gates, closed down the holy compound, and prevented Palestinians from praying at the mosque,” he said.

Al-Aqsa belongs to all Muslims

Sheikh Sabri noted that the mosque is as holy as the cities of Mecca and Medina, adding “Al-Aqsa does not only belong to Palestinians, but to all Muslims. The responsibility is great. Israel must reverse the steps it took in al-Aqsa.”

Demonstrations in Morocco and Lebanon

Demonstrations were held in Lebanon and Morocco to protest Israel’s violations and occupation of the al-Aqsa Mosque. Protestors gathered in the Lebanese capital Beirut in front of the United Nations’ Economic and Social Commission of Western Asia (ESCWA) and held up placards that read “We will continue to fight until al-Aqsa is free.“

Demonstrators in the Moroccan city of Tatouan gathered after calls from civil society organizations to protest.

Palestine’s eternal capital

Palestinians gathered in the German capital Berlin to support the people of Jerusalem and held up placards that read “Jerusalem is Palestine’s eternal capital.” The demonstrators, who included non-Palestinian supporters of the cause, protested in front of the Bradenburg Gate, one of Berlin’s most famous landmarks.

No one can bear this shame

Turkey’s 64th head of government Ahmet Davutoğlu called on the international community to protect the holy city of Jerusalem, which is being systematically occupied along with the rest of Palestinian territory by Israel.

Davutoğlu pointed that internal conflict among Muslim countries, such as the Qatar crisis, has emboldened Israel to carry on with its plans in Jerusalem.

“Rising crime, bans and assaults in the al-Aqsa mosque and eastern Jerusalem for weeks have not received a meaningful response, which has put Israel at ease, “ warned Davutoğlu in a statement.

“The Islamic Cooperation Organization (ICO) can no longer remain silent when it comes to matters related to Jerusalem and al-Aqsa. As the largest Islamic umbrella group, the ICO must without delay hold a meeting to discuss the latest developments in Jerusalem and look into possible solutions. Due to internal issues, Israel thinks it can do whatever it wants with Islamic holy places, and standing idly by is a shame no one can bear,” concluded Davutoğlu.

The Israeli government’s installation of metal detectors at the mosque’s gates has led to a wave of anger among Palestinians, who called for their immediate removal.

The beefed-up security follows a shootout last Friday at the mosque’s compound which left five people dead.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third-holiest site in Islam after the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.