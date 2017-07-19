Pig’s head dumped outside Islamic College of Brisbane

BRISBANE: A pig’s head has been dumped outside the Islamic College of Brisbane, found inside a bag with a swastika label.

It was discovered by teachers and ground staff outside the front gates of the Karawatha school, in Brisbane’s south, early this morning.

Security footage captured two young men dropping a blue supermarket bag at the school about 11:23pm on Tuesday.

Part of the number plate was recorded and authorities are confident of catching the perpetrators.

Acting chair of the college Ali Kadri said quite a few students were aware of what happened because of the heavy police presence at the school this morning.

“The community is afraid because these incidents can be a precursor to something major, something bigger,” he said.

“People targeting the vulnerable members of the Muslim community, be it women or kids, is just a disgusting act of cowardice.”

In a Facebook post, Mr Kadri praised the police response as being phenomenal, adding he did not believe there was any threat to the safety of staff and students.

He did however criticise right-wing politicians and commentators for stirring up hatred.

Principal Professor Ray Barrett said the police had been swift and thorough.

“They’re checking DNA to crosscheck to see whether the DNA might be linked to other incidents,” he said.

Yassmin Abdel-Magied, who went to the school, said we should be doing better as a nation.

She was a pupil there during the September 11 terrorist attack, at which time she said students experienced abuse.

“I’m so, so sorry we have to live in a world where kids can’t go to school in Australia without being shamed and threatened,” she said.