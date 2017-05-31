Nehal Hashmi threatens investigators of Hussain Nawaz; PM seeks explanation from the Senator

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Nehal Hashmi, in a speech to workers in Karachi at a Youm-e-Takbeer event, threatened the prime minister’s unidentified ‘enemies’.

“The one you are investigating is the PM’s son,” roared Hashmi.

Without identifying who he was referring to, Hashmi said, “You will not be spared; you are in service now but remember you will retire tomorrow.”

“Those investigating us [must know] we will observe your day of judgment,” he stated further.

In the video, Hashmi also lashed out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan, casting doubts over the money trail of his Bani Gala estate. “We will reduce the space in this country for your kids and your family,” he added.

However, talking to local television Hashmi said he was referring to politicians and not anyone else.

“The retirement reference was just rhetoric, I am a lawyer myself and was not referring to judges,” he claimed. He explained that those who take everything from Pakistan yet sing to others’ tunes were my target.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has sought explanation from the Nehal Hashmi over his remarks.