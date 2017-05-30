Car bomb hits Karrada ice cream shop, 13 dead

At least 13 people were dead while several others sustain injuries when a suicide bomber detonated an explosives-rigged vehicle at a popular Baghdad ice cream shop early on Tuesday.

As per details, the attack took place in Karrada district in central Baghdad which left at least 30 people injured, officials said.

Videos posted to social media showed chaotic scenes on the streets surrounding the blast.

A number of wounded lay on the ground, others propped themselves up on the colourful park benches outside the ice cream shop.

The attack struck just days into the holy month of Ramadan when Muslims fast during daylight hours.

The officials say the bombing in central Baghdad involved explosives in a parked car that a bomber detonated. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant’s (ISIL) Amaq website said the suicide bomber targeted a “gathering of Shia”.

