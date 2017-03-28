Four civilians martyred by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Four civilians including two boys were martyred while dozens others were injured by firing by Indian troops in Chadoora area of Budgam district in occupied Kashmir on Tuesday.



According to Kashmiri media, the two boys, identified as Zahid Rashid and Saqib Ahmad, had received the bullets and died on the way to the hospital.

Zahid and Saqib were among the protesters who had gathered in Chadoora to rescue some youth besieged by Indian forces. Zahid was the youngest and the only brother of five sisters. Son of a businessperson, Abdul Rasheed Ghanie, Zahid had joined his father’s business after passing class 12th exams.

Meanwhile, dozens of civilians were injured after forces fired bullets and pellets on protesters in Durbugh village of Chadoora.

Some of the injured have been identified as Mubashir Dar, Bilal Ahmad Dar, Nazir Dar, Ashraf Yatoo, Owais Hassan Dar and Sakib Ahmad Butt.

Media reports said locals were pelting stones at the forces in an attempt to help the trapped youth flee.