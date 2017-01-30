Soldier martyred in cross-border firing

RAWALPINDI: A soldier who sustain injuries in a terrorist attack at the check post near Pak-Afghan border, embarrassed martyrdom on Monday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) terrorists fired from across on a Pakistani Post in Khyber Agency critically injuring Waqas performing duty at the border post

Today the injured soldier embraced martyrdom at CMH Peshawar, ISPR said.

Chief of Army Staffs (COAS) acknowledged sacrifice of Waqas for security of our Motherland.

His funeral prayer was offered at Corps Headquarters Peshawar which was attended by Corps Commander Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt, IGFC Maj Gen Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood, Chief Sectary KP and large number of officers and soldiers.

Terrorists are resorting to fire from across the border taking advantage of weak border control on Afghanistan side.

There is a requirement to check terrorists’ freedom of movement on Afgan side of the border.