JI fighting against corruption: Sirajul Haq

DIR: Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that the JI’s war was not against any individual but against corruption and it would chase the corrupt elements till the menace of corruption was wiped out from the country.

Talking to the people from his home constituency at Jandol in Dir, he said certain elements were trying to give a personal touch to JI’s struggle against corruption and make the people believe that the JI was against some government high-ups.

He clarified that the JI wanted across the board accountability but it would like the process to begin with those who had used their official position for personal gains instead of the welfare of the general public.

“We want the Prime Minister and his family to face accountability first so that nobody could say that the rulers were above accountability”, he argued.

“To those who believe that the Panama leaks would yield nothing, I would ask them to wait for a few days , and I am sure the court would not disappoint the nation, and the plunderers would definitely be taken to task,”, Sirajul Haq said and added that approaching the Supreme Court against corruption did not mean degrading any body

The JI chief said that all those who had used their official positions to achieve personal ends should be in Adiala jail and not in the corridors of power. He said that as long as corrupt people remained in power, Pakistan’s image abroad would be at stake.