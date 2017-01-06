Pakistan deeply concerned over bloodshed in Syria, Turkey: Liaqat Baloch

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General, Liaqat Baloch, told a delegation representing India, Turkey and Syria in the Holy Makkah on Friday that the people of Pakistan were deeply concerned over the bloodshed and terrorism going on in Syria, Turkey, Burma and Kashmir besides the oppression of Egyptian military ruler on his people for the last many months.



He said that the historic city of Halab had been completely ruined due to indiscriminate and continuous bombings while the world community was a silent spectator.

The JI central leader said that the Muslim world was facing continuous division whereas the colonial powers were at war with the Muslim states. He said that every Muslim state was worried about its own defense while the enemy threat was much widespread.

He said the unity of the Muslim world was imperative for the solution of the issues of Palestine, Syrian, Iraq, Yemen and Kashmir.

Talking to the youth on the occasion, Liaqat Baloch said that strict adherence to the Islamic teachings and injunctions was the only way to solve the problems facing the Muslim world while sectarian biases, mutual hatred and selfish approach were the biggest enemy of the Muslims.

He said that a strong association with the Holy Quran and the Sunnah alone could bring the Muslims on one platform.

Liaqat Baloch said that the hearts of the Pakistanis felt the grief of the Muslims all over the world. As such, he said, the Muslims in other parts of the world should also be perturbed over the massacre of the Kashmiris at the hands of Indian occupying forces in Held Kashmir.