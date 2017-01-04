Six abducted Pakistani nationals rescued in Istanbul: FO

ISLAMABAD: In Turkey, six abducted Pakistani nationals have been rescued in Istanbul.



According to Foreign Office Spokesman, the Turkish police authorities in this regard have confirmed to the Consulate General of Pakistan in Istanbul.

The abducted Pakistanis who have been rescued include Fazal Amin, Adil Ahmad Muhammad Zeeshan, Abid, Usman Ali and Ashbar Ahmad.

The Consulate officials are in contact with the police authorities and have sought access to the rescued Pakistanis.